Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $521,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.27 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.