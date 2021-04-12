Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 29,470 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

