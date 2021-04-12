Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.70 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,658,585.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

