Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPSC opened at $101.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

