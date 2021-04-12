Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,460 HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

