Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $320.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.06.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $283.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.57 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.