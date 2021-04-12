Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

