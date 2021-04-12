Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $182.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

