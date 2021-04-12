Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $605,611.35 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.
- On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.
NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
