Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $605,611.35 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.

On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

