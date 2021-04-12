Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.45 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,316,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

