ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.48).

ETR ENI opened at €10.20 ($12.00) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

