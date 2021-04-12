Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,956 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

