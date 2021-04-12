Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 11,600 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Navient by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

