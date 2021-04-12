Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.99 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

