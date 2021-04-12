Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,683 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.