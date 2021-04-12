Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $123,000 Investment in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 64,100 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $203,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $276,462.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,701 shares of company stock worth $3,897,981. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

