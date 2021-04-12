Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $90,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRF by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BRF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

