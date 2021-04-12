Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.09% of Blue Apron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

APRN opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

