Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$6.87 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.