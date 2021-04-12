Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 109.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Endo International plc has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

