Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $667.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $678.41 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

ENDP stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

