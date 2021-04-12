Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Shares of NYSE EDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

