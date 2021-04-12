Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 69,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

