ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $84.69 million and $607,213.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00624899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035058 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,771,121,688 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

