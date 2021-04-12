E&G Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

