E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $14.03 on Monday, reaching $590.03. The company had a trading volume of 381,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,954. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $365.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

