E&G Advisors LP Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.97.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

