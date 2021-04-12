EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

