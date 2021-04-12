EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 5,804 RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000.
NYSE:RH opened at $613.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.75. RH has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
