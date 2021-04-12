EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 5,804 RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $613.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.75. RH has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

