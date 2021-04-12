EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 3,532 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

FTV opened at $70.96 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

