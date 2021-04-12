EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.58 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in PayPal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $266.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.34 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

