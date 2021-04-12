EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $91.04 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

