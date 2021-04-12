EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 879 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $141.31.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

