EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 138 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,436.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,374.71. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $728.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

