Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

