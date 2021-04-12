Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,870 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

