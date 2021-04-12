Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 11,167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 253,499 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.