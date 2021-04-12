Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $24,488,413. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

