Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $11,078,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $221.91 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.