Eaton Vance Management Has $4.93 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $163.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

