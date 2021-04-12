Eaton Vance Management Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y opened at $660.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $637.55 and a 200 day moving average of $597.68. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $669.36.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

