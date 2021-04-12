Eaton Vance Management Has $2.89 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,759,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,193,526 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Apple worth $2,887,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

