Eaton Vance Management Buys 57 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $692.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.48. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.18, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.55 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

