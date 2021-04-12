Eaton Vance Management Buys 435 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $401.62 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

