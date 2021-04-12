Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

