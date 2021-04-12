Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of EXP opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

