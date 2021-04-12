Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

NAPA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.90 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

