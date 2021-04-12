Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dover by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Dover by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

