Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,355. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 154.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Dorman Products by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.