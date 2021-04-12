Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.